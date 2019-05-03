Gertrude E. Ferguson

1948 - 2019

Sister Gertrude E. Ferguson's battle with cancer lasted until our Lord called her home, on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Sister Ferguson was born Sept. 27, 1948, in Clarksdale, Miss., to Mr. Rubin Lucas and Ms. Emma Page.

Gertrude married Robert L. Ferguson, Sr. upon completing school, and moved to the city of Chicago, Ill. Several years later, Sister Gertrude E. Ferguson relocated to the city of Zion, Ill., where she worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant, while she raised her four children.

In 1981, Gertrude moved to Kenosha, Wis., where she resided, and continued to work to support her children and herself.

Around the year 2010, Sister Gertrude was diagnosed with breast cancer. On Jan. 3, 2016, Gertrude E. Ferguson gave her life to Christ, being added to the Church of Christ.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 4, the wake begining at 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., and Funeral Services starting at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ, 23rd Ave, Kenosha WI 53140.