Giacomo M. Spizzirri

1924-2020

Giacomo "Jack" Spizzirri, 95 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born April 18, 1924, in Marano Marchesato, Province of Cosenza, Italy the son of the late Mariano and Giuseppina (Conforti) Spizzirri. On December 4, 1949, he married Maria DeBartolo at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Italy, he migrated to Kenosha in March of 1950, and was later joined by his wife where they resided together.

Giacomo worked as a crane operator at American Brass Company until his retirement. He enjoyed gardening; above all, he devoted his life to caring for his children.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Maria; two children, Mario and Josephine Spizzirri; a brother, Valentino (Gerry) Spizzirri of Kenosha; brothers and sisters-in-law, Louis Belmonte, Frank (Rosaria) DeBartolo, Ada (Antonio) Vignieri, Ida (John) Alia, Anna DeBartolo, Gemma Wells, Rita DeBartolo and Olga DeBartolo; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Giacomo was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Bruno and Antonitta (Serpe) DeBartolo; he was also preceded by two sisters, Bellina (Vincenzo) Macrito; Eva Belmonte; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Salvatore (Emilia) DeBartolo, Giuseppe DeBartolo, and Angelo DeBartolo.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Kenosha. Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum, Pleasant Prairie, WI. In lieu of flowers memorial to the Kenosha Achievement Center, 1218 79th St., Kenosha, WI 53143 are appreciated in Jack's memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Giacomo's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com