Gino Villani

October 20, 1934 - April 3, 2020

Gino Villani, 85, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and sons.

Born in Kenosha, on October 20, 1934, he was the son of the late Filippo and Virginia (Terranera) Villani. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was educated in local schools.

On January 18, 1958, he married Sharon "Pat" Pflugrad and they shared 62 wonderful years together.

He graduated from Spencerian College in Milwaukee. His first job was with the Wisconsin Department of Taxation in Eau Claire for three years. He returned to Kenosha and worked for the state for 16 years. Later he was hired by the city of Kenosha and was the first consumer investigator.

For 42 years, Gino was partners with his friend Don Becker, at their accounting firm - Villani & Becker Certified Public Accountants. He was very proud of their practice and truly loved his clients. He retired in 2004.

He enjoyed golfing with his friends, spending winters in Arizona, and vacationing often with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Pat; four sons, Perry (Sheri), Gene (Tracy), Philip, and Mark (Maria); nine grandchildren, Paul (Cecily), Amanda (Shane) Rios, Gina (Kyle) Sundby, Luigi (Chelsea), Nicholas, Austin, Aleena, Jacob, and Julianna Villani; and six great-grandchildren, Anthony, Dominick, Easton, Ashton, Saylor, and Avianna. He is further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by three sisters, Theresa (Keith) Huge, Dora (Carmine) Marano, and Elvia (Mario "Bob") Fumo.

Due to the current health concerns, services and entombment will be held privately at All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Hospice Alliance or Butler University Scholarship Fund (Indianapolis, IN), in his memory.

The family would like to thank Dr. James Santarelli, the nurses in the ICU at Aurora Hospital, Julie LaMacchia of Caring Solutions, the staff of Hospice Alliance, and the staff of Bright Star.

