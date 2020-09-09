1/1
Giovanni T. (John) Buciuni
1964 - 2020
Giovanni (John) T. Buciuni, 56, of Kenosha peacefully passed away on September 6, 2020.

Johnny was born on March 6th, 1964 in Kenosha, WI to parents, Ada and Giuseppe Buciuni. He attended Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and St. Joseph's High School. After graduation he decided to pack his things and move to Montecatini Italy, his parent's hometown. This is where he found his love for travel and adventure and enjoyed sharing his stories with everyone. After returning to Kenosha he settled down and worked various jobs. The jobs he loved most were security at Prime Outlets where he became friends with numerous law enforcement officers. His last security job was at the entrance of the Kenosha County Court House where everyone looked forward to seeing his smiling face. Johnny was a man of various hobbies he took pride of his collection of badges from various law enforcement jurisdictions. He was also passionate for photography and had an artistic eye, but he was most proud of his Italian heritage and love of cooking.

He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Katrina and her fiancé, Cameron; his mother, Ada Buciuni; sister, Michela (Tom) Anderson; nephew, Benjamin Anderson and fiancé, Kaitlyn; niece, Alaina Anderson; the mother of Katrina, Kathy Jansen; and best friend, Kathy Tenuta. He is preceded in death by his father, Giuseppe Buciuni.

The family would like to thank his caretakers, Kayla Day and Tonya Berryman, for all their hard work that they all provided for him. He truly looked forward to seeing them daily and considered them to be like family.

A visitation will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral services from 4-6:00PM, with funeral services to follow at 6:00PM. Final resting place, All Saints Cemetery.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262)652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com



Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
SEP
11
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
