Giulia Carnevale

1936 - 2019

Giulia Carnevale, 82, of Lake Worth, FL passed away peacefully at home after a long illness. She was born in Campobasso, Italy on July 20th of 1936, daughter of the late Vittorio and Filomena (Belli) DiLallo. She earned her degree in teaching. She moved to Canada where she met the love of her life Franco Carnevale. They married on December 27th of 1969 and had 2 children Silvia Taylor and Orest Carnevale. They moved to Kenosha, Wisconsin in 1974. Giulia was a devoted homemaker, wife and mother for several years before working as a cafeteria lunch aide at Bullen Jr High School and Mary D. Bradford High School. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and was a proud recipient of Kenosha's Best Landscaping Award. In 1999 they retired to Florida.

Survived by her husband of 49 years, Franco; daughter Silvia Taylor; son Orest Carnevale; Granddaughter's Reena and Sofia Carnevale; Grandson's Tino and Tony Taylor and Franco Carnevale and Great Grandson Carson Faulhaber; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also survived by beloved sister Antonietta (Vittorio) DiLallo, and two brothers Aldo DiLallo and Michele (Maria-Claudia) DiLallo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother's Eduardo and Mario DiLallo, sister Nina, brother-in-law Francesco Bisceglia, son in law Macklin T. Taylor, aunt and uncle Amelia and Emilio DiLallo, and brother-in-law Joseph Carnevale.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday July 13th, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Kenosha, WI.