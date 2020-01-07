Giuseppe ""Joe"" C. Buciuni

Giuseppe "Joe" C. Buciuni, age 92, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center with his loving family by his side.

Giuseppe is survived by his wife, Ada; his son, Giovanni Buciuni; and his daughter, Michela (Tom) Anderson. He is further blessed with three grandchildren, Benjamin Anderson, Alaina Anderson and Katrina Buciuni all of Kenosha.

Funeral services honoring Giuseppe's life will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, at 10:00 a.m. at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Giuseppe will be held on January 8, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

