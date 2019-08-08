Giuseppina Pozzi

Giuseppina Pozzi, 61, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Froedtert South Kenosha Medical Center.

Born on Sept. 26, 1957, in Naples, Italy, she was the daughter of Corrado Pozzi and Rita (De Martino) Pozzi.

Giuseppina enjoyed cooking and spending time with family. She had a friendly personality and a big heart that was always compassionate and giving. No matter the situation, she was loving and caring towards all.

She is survived by her mother, Rita Pozzi; her granddaughter, Giuseppina "Jessie" Pozzi; two great-grandchildren, Ava and Angelo; three children, Alfonso, Corrado, and Rita; her siblings, Nunzia, Ines, Tina, Edvige, and Enzo; she is further survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Corrado and her brother, Marco.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Kenosha, followed by services in Germany.

