Gladys Bushweiler

Miller-Reesman Funeral Home - Union Grove
620 15th Avenue (Hwy 11)
Union Grove, WI
53182
(262)-878-2500
Obituary
Gladys Marie Bushweiler

Gladys Marie Bushweiler, 89, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Azura Memory Care in Kenosha, WI.

Visitation will be on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home with services to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will take place immediately following at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove at noon.

www.miller-reesman.com



Published online at KenoshaNews.com on May 30, 2019
