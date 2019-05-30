Gladys Marie Bushweiler
Gladys Marie Bushweiler, 89, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Azura Memory Care in Kenosha, WI.
Visitation will be on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home with services to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will take place immediately following at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove at noon.
Please see Sunday's paper for the full obituary.
