Gladys Marie Bushweiler

1929 - 2019

Gladys Marie Bushweiler, 89, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Azura Memory Care in Kenosha, Wis. She was born on Aug. 22, 1929. She was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Gladys and her husband Les were members of the First Assembly of God church for over 35 years. Gladys was a wonderful cook and was famous for her many delicious meals, pies, cakes, and especially her blueberry dumplings. Gladys made many beautiful wedding cakes including for her own three granddaughters. Gladys worked for many years at Warwick in Zion, Ill. and at UW Parkside in the Parkside Union.

She will be deeply missed by her three children Pam (John) Goergen, Gene (Susan) Bushweiler, and Brian Bushweiler her five grandchildren, Jon Michael Goergen, Jeremy (Maria) Goergen, Melany (Michael) Stanke, Heather Wilson, Tamara (Stuart) Wattles, eleven great grandchildren, Zachary, Symon, Sullivan, Trevor, Emma, Eva, Giana, Jace, Chase, Anna and Nolan.

She is survived by her sisters Pat (Carl) Mixon, Phyllis(Doyle) DeLoch and Harriet Zuzinec, brothers, Jack (Tori) Stegall, and Bill (Julia) Stegall also many nieces and nephews. Gladys was preceded in death by her loving husband Leslie of 67 years and a sister Clara Jorgensen.

Visitation will be on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home with services to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will take place immediately following at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove at noon.

