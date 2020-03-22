Gladys M. Kreuscher

1922 - 2020

Gladys M. Kreuscher, age 97, formerly of Paris Township, WI, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 13, 2020 at Atria Park of Glen Ellyn, Il.

Born on August 29, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Gus and Eda Spitzer and one of six siblings: Alma (Hal) Shellenberger, Elsie (Ed) Bruhnke, Leon (Eleanor) Spitzer, Doris (Roger) Hollenbeck and Evelyn (Martin) Pedersen who have all preceded her in death.

She grew up helping her father on the family farm. Gladys was a life-long member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church. She attended Rosebud Grammar School in Paris Township and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1941.

On February 14, 1942, she was united in marriage to Richard A. Kiesler, Sr., where they raised four children. Richard passed away suddenly on November 19, 1960, after 18 years of marriage. She was blessed in a second marriage to Dale Kreuscher at Grace Lutheran Church on April 26, 1969 and they made Paris Township, WI their home. Sadly, after 36 years of marriage, Dale passed away on October 3, 2006.

Gladys was a woman of many interests including travel, reading, crossword puzzles, and most especially, gardening and was able to pursue this life-long love when she moved to her Paris Township home with Dale. Here she indulged her passion with a huge yard filled with flowers and a large and varied vegetable and fruit garden. She was also a member of the Kenosha County Extension Club, serving as President at some point.

Gladys will be remembered for her beautiful smile. She was known as a kind and gentle person who always offered encouragement and always stepped in when help was needed. She will also be remembered by her family of seven children as a loving, caring mother and by her nine grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren as their "nannie" who left them with wonderful memories that will last forever.

She is survived by her children, Sandra "Sandy" (Stevan Angalet) Burk, Elizabeth "Bette" (Thomas) Baumbeck, Gail (Glen) Henderson and Randy (Val) Kreuscher; her grandchildren, Cyndy Collis, Kathy (Rick) Suray, Kristy (Jeff) Hoeksema, Sean Burk, Cherilyn (Todd) Stasica, Michelle (Jorge) Garcia, Kim (Matt) Barker, Niki (JP) Mayer, Matt Kreuscher, Clifton (Jody) Kreuscher, Suzanne (Landon) Harris, Kristen (Bill) Tschantz, Marcee (Brian) Rehak, Preston (Kelly), Chad and Patrick Dane; her 30 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Kiesler, daughters Patricia Monti and Wendy Peterson, and son-in-law Jeri Monti.

Funeral Services honoring Gladys' life were held privately in accordance with COVID-19 strictures. A celebration of her life will be held for all family and friends in late August of this year.

