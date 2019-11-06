Gladys S. Benkstein
Gladys S. Benkstein, 88, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Addison of Pleasant Prairie.
A Celebration of Life for Gladys will be held on Saturday, November 9th at 1:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
