Glenn Earl Franz ""Rabbit""

1941 - 2020

Glenn Earl Franz "Rabbit", age 79, of Camp Lake peacefully passed away, Friday, June 19, 2020, at his residence following a courageous battle with bone cancer. He was born January 22, 1941 to Frank and Helen (nee Schmeckel) Franz in Bristol, WI. His early life was spent in Camp Lake. Following high school he served his country as a cook in the U.S. Army. On July 14, 1961 he was united in marriage to Ruth C. Jones in Harrellsville, NC. Following their marriage, they resided in Trevor, WI, then Wheatland in 1974, and in 1996 moved to Camp Lake. Ruth passed away October 17, 2011. "Rabbit" was employed as a truckdriver, putting on many miles over the 56 years of his career. In his free time, he enjoyed working on trucks, riding his motorcycle and peacefully sitting at the lake watching the boaters.

He is survived by his children Cheryl Olson of Bertie, NC and Barry (Bengi) Frantz of Ahoskie, NC, grandchildren: Jeremy (Victoria) Frantz, Jennifer (Jim) Farmer, David Olson and Jesse Franz, great-grandchildren: Autumn, Savannah, Gracie, Kolton and Nathan. He is further survived by his sisters Carol, Alice (John) and Shirley, other relatives, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

In Lieu of flowers, to honor "Rabbit" the family would like the memorials to be made to the Bone and Cancer Foundation.

A Visitation to celebrate his life will take place on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home from 4pm until 7pm.

