Glenn Edwin Leable

October 18, 1950 - December 14, 2019

Glenn Edwin Leable, age 69, of Wadsworth, IL, passed away after a long and courageous battle on December 14th, 2019.

Glenn was born on October 18, 1950 and spent his childhood in Gurnee, Illinois. Glenn attended Gurnee Grade School and Warren Township High School graduating in 1968. After one year at Wright College, Glenn proudly enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1969. Glenn served with the USMC through 1971 and was a proud Marine serving in Okinawa, Japan and Cuba.

Following his military service he worked for many years "building Gurnee" and the surrounding communities with his father, brother and uncles. Shortly following, Glenn became certified as a millwright. During this time as a young man, Glenn built his beautiful lifelong home with the help of various family and friends, his intricate craftsmanship evident.

Glenn was a proud Union Millwright with Local 1693, working not only in the Chicagoland area but also for longer jobs out of state, maintaining power plants in Maine and Puerto Rico. He used his skills to help his brother Larry install an F-111A Aardvark jet as a memorial in Waukegan, IL to other veterans.

Throughout his life Glenn drew upon his Eagle Scout training: foraging for wild mushrooms, asparagus, berries, and nuts; gardening at the Leable Family Farm in Rosecrans, IL to make many canned goods, jellies, jams, cookies, and breads that he would then distribute to family and friends.

Glenn spent as much time as possible at his family cabin in Alvin, WI chasing the elusive walleye and grouse. In recent years, Glenn enjoyed saltwater fishing and beach combing in the Bahamas with his family. He was a proud father and grandfather who enjoyed passing along his knowledge of baking the 110 year old family dinner roll recipe, as well as the gardening secrets that were instilled into him at the family's farm in Wadsworth. He was a lifelong Bear fan and dog lover.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Rita Leable of Wadsworth; his son, Brett (Rachael) Leable of Glenwood Springs, CO; his daughter, Carissa (Bret) Clinkingbeard of Kenosha, WI; his sister, Barbara Leable of Kenosha, WI; his Aunt Dorothy Schneider and Uncle Hank Schneider of Chicago, IL; and three grandsons, Barret, Bennet, and Emmett. Glenn also leaves behind many wonderful cousins, large extended family, friends, and co-workers. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Helene Leable, brother Larry Leable and his grandson George Leable.

Visitation for Glenn will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Avenue, Gurnee, IL from 4PM to 8PM. There will be a brief memorial service at 7PM. He will be laid to rest privately at a later date. "See ya!"