Gloria A. Hasenberg, 85 of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Brookside Care Center, with her loving family by her side.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Tom Hasenberg; her children, Susan Klodnicki, Thomas (Liz) Hasenberg, James (Megan) Hasenberg, Edward Hasenberg and Mark J. (Heather) Hasenberg; her grandchildren, Dr. Susie (Dr. Cleveland) Piggott, Michael Klodnicki, Christian, Brady and Henry Hasenberg, Kenneth Cecil and Michael Hernandez; her brother, Albert Stefani; and her sister, Mary Miller.

A Gathering of relatives and friends will be held at the Piasecki Funeral Home on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Funeral Services honoring Gloria's life will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7300 Block of 39th Avenue. Private inurnment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Hospice Alliance, Inc., 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 would be appreciated.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Brookside Care Center and Hospice Alliance, Inc. for the special care they provided to Gloria.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Sunday, September 29, 2019 edition of the Kenosha News.

