Gloria Jean Thomas

March 21, 1942 - January 23, 2020

Gloria Jean Thomas, age 77, a resident of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center surrounded by family. Gloria was born in Amery, WI to the late Alberta Dagon on March 21st, 1942. She graduated from Salem Central High School in 1960. On January 7th, 1961, she married the love of her life Richard Thomas at St. Mary's Catholic Church. When Gloria wasn't reading or watching the Packer games, she enjoyed playing cards with her family, as well as spending time with her beloved grandchildren. She was also an active member of St. Anne's Catholic Church.

Gloria is survived by her sister Maureen Thomas; five children; Jeffrey (Lori) Thomas, Lisa (Scott) Gosnell, Tracy Thomas, Jacquelyn (Chad) Zielinski, Robyn (Edward) Ferraton; 11 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren as well as nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, husband, and brother-in-law: Tom Thomas.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gloria will take place at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 at St. Anne's Catholic Church (9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd.). A visitation with the family will take place at the church from 12:00 P.M. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the & St. Anne's Catholic Church would be appreciated.

