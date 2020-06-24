Godfrey Geissberger Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Godfrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Godfrey Geissberger, Jr.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of US Navy veteran Godfrey Geissberger, Jr. of Grayslake, Illinois. Godfrey, 84, died following complications from heart surgery at Evanston Hospital on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Godfrey was born in Belleville, WI, and worked on his family's farm before joining the Navy. Following his military career, he worked for Rouse's Auto Repair in Libertyville, IL for more than four decades. For the past few years, he has lived in Kenosha as a resident of Kenosha Senior Living.

He was preceded into death by his wife Olive (Cross) Boyd, his father Godfrey and mother Elizabeth (Wurba) Geissberger.

He is survived by his brother Robert Geissberger and two sisters, Dolores Thompson and Evelyn Cipri, and many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Due to concerns with the COVID-19 virus, services will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 23, 2020
Godfrey will be missed. I enjoyed a friendship with him. I loved going to play cards with him every week before Covid-19. I loved how he always looked after his friends where he lived. I loved his stories. I will miss you dear friend!!
Nadine Heilmann
Friend
June 22, 2020
Dad, even though we were not close later in life, you will always be in my heart, thoughts and prayers. Always missed you, your son Godfrey Geissberger iii
Godfrey Geissberger iii
Son
June 20, 2020
Godspeed Jr! We shared a few laughs and drinks over the years! I'm happy to have known you and Olive!
Ray Cord
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved