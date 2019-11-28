Gordon Fugate

1959-2019

Gordon Fugate, 60, of Salem passed away on Monday November 25, 2019 at Brookside Care Center surrounded by his loving family.

Gordon was born on June 19, 1959 in Kenosha, the son of the late George & Florence (Carlson) Fugate. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. He was a member of the U.S. Navy. Gordon married Dawn Thew on August 18, 2012 in Salem. He was employed for the city of Kenosha in Construction Maintenance for many years. His hobbies included playing guitar in his bands, Personality Crisis and High Strung, camping on family trips, cheering for the Packers, and most of all spending time with his family & friends.

Survivors include his wife, Dawn Fugate of Salem; children, Christina (Henry) Poth, Justin Colon, Zachary Farnsworth, Jordan Farnsworth; brother, Gary (Linda & Chris) Fugate; sisters, Gloria Fugate, Gail (Joe) Crall; and many other family & friends.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday November 30, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 10:00AM-12:00PM, with memorial services to follow at 12:00PM.

