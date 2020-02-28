Kenosha News

Gottfried Georgi (1938 - 2020)
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:00 PM
Gottfried Georgi

1938 - 2020

Gottfried Georgi, age 81, passed away Sunday February 23, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Gottfried was born in St. Ulrich, East Germany on November 16, 1938, son of the late Heinrich and Gertrud (nee: Bergwald) Georgi and immigrated to the United States in 1954 as a political escapee.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday February 29, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a memorial service to start at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Richard Frankel officiating.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Feb. 28, 2020
