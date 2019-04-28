Kenosha News

Grace Marcinek

Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-652-8298
Grace Ann Marcinek

Grace Ann Marcinek passed away on April 20, 2019 at the age of 94.

She lived most of her adult life in Anaheim, Calf. She relocated to Wis. to be closer to her family.

Grace was a natural born artist. She created many paintings of landscapes and flowers. In addition, she worked as a homemaker, waitress and clerical worker.

She was preceded in death by three husbands, three brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by two daughters, four grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.

MY NEIGHBOR'S ROSES

The roses red upon my neighbor's vine

Are owned by him, but they are also mine.

His was the cost, and his the labor, too,

But mine as well as his joy, their loveliness to view.

Private Family Services were held.



Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Apr. 28, 2019
