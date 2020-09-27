1/2
Rev. Grady A. Nichols
1928 - 2020
Rev. Grady A. Nichols, 91, of Kenosha, WI went to be with the Lord on September 20, 2020. "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord".

Grady was born on September 29, 1928 in Baldwyn, Mississippi to Macon and Millie (Devaughn) Nichols. Grady married his soulmate Bonnie Wagner the love of his life on June 19, 1954. They were happily married for 66 years.

He was employed by Fansteel Metallurgical Company, North Chicago, IL where he retired after 31 years. Grady served in the United States Army in the Korean War as a medical aidman in the Thunderbird Division 179th Infantry.

He was a pastor to the Southern Baptist Church in Lakeland Association for 43 years. His ministry began in 1962 when he surrendered his life to God's calling. Grady has been influential in starting several churches around the area and ministering to others in need. Grady and Bonnie dedicated their life and love for the people and the Lord and countless lives were touched. Fellowship Baptist Church (Kenosha, WI), where he was presently a member of, and Pleasant Prairie Baptist Church were both started by Grady. Through his years of ministry, he brought many to the Lord and never turned anyone away. His legacy and love for the Lord were his heart and soul. Grady retired in 2005 from Immanuel Baptist Church (Racine, WI).

Proceeded in death by his parents, Macon and Millie Nichols, brothers; Hollis and Arlis Nichols and a sister; Lavelle Nichols.

Pastor Grady will be deeply loved and missed by his wife Bonnie, daughter Lorri (William) Jackson, Sons; Larry Nichols and Kelly Nichols, granddaughters; Shenai Andrea and Angie (Brian) Prohaska, a grandson, Alex Jackson (Heather), great-grandchildren; Tristan and Cailyn Batwinski, Ashley, Jacob, Hayden and Olivia Prohoska, and Shea and Kegan Casey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Private services were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St. 262 654 3533

Visit & Sign Grady's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
Memories & Condolences

