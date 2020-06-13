Gregory B. Owcarz

1939 - 2020

Gregory B. Owcarz age 81 of Twin Lakes, WI. passed away June 11, 2020. He was born in Chicago, IL. on May 20, 1939. The son of the late George and Clara (Bayer) Owcarz Sr. He worked for many years at Brunk Industries. He served in the United States Army. Gregory was an avid Chicago Bears Fan.

Father to Kathryn and Brother to Josephine Lasjak.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday June 13, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences and remembrances Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home of Twin Lakes, WI. is assisting the family.