Gregory Jon Gilliland

1962 - 2020

Gregory Jon Gilliland, 57, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his home. Greg was born on December 25, 1962 in Kenosha to Travis and Rosemary (Fischer) Gilliland. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1981.

Greg was a master carpenter with Local 250 of Northeastern Illinois until his retirement in 2018. His artistic vision and building expertise is present in many local homes. When he was younger, he played bass guitar with US Distress, enjoyed motorcycle riding and took several trips to Sturgis, SD. After developing his talents in "art school", drawing, inventing, and 3-D printing became his hobbies. With his mechanical genius and talents, Greg could find a solution to any problem presented to him. His gentle spirit and kind soul will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Greg is survived by his father: Travis Gilliland, his daughter, Jenna Gilliland and her mother Kim, a brother, Tracy (Terri) Gilliland, his friend, Jennifer Schlack, nieces and nephew, Tiffany, Stacy and T.J., great nieces and nephew, Auriana, Jaya and Tain, as well as many friends.

Private family services for Greg were held.

