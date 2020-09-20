Gregory "Greg" M. Merkes

August 22, 1956 - September 16, 2020

Gregory "Greg" M. Merkes, 64 of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on August 22, 1956 to Alvin and Beatrice (Schoenfuss) Merkes in Kenosha. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from St. Joseph's High School.

On June 3, 1978 he married Diane Hansen in Kenosha.

Greg worked as an inspector for WE Energies for many years, working up to the end.

Greg was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church.

Greg was a member of the United Steel Workers Union.

Greg loved going up north to the farm, fishing, hunting, boating, waterskiing, traveling, camping and the outdoors. He was a strong man, a jack-of-all-trades and a great story teller. Greg was a kind-hearted man that would help anyone and ask nothing in return, but most of all, he loved his family.

Greg is survived by his loving wife Diane, his daughters Dana (Jason Kosup) Merkes and Sara (Jimmy Iorio) Merkes, his grandchildren Maleena and Wesley Kosup and Jameson Iorio, his mother Beatrice Merkes and his sisters Linda (Ralph) Woodell, Terry (Mike) Doherty, Karen (Michael) Englert and Michelle Merkes. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father on September 19, 2018.

A Visitation for Greg will be held on Saturday, September 26th from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home then we will be going in procession for a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church (2224 – 45th St.) at 11:00 a.m. Due to public concerns and guidelines with the CDC, we are limited to 50 people in the funeral home and the church, which means you may have to wait outside for a short period of time before entering. For your safety, masks are required and encourage social distancing. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding during these trying times.

The family would like to specially thank the oncologist team at Froedtert of Milwaukee, Dr. Menon and Katie NP and Dr. Gore and Pat NP and Hospice Alliance for all the loving care they gave Greg and his family.

