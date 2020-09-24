Gregory "Greg" M. Merkes

August 22, 1956 - September 16, 2020

Gregory "Greg" M. Merkes, 64 of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his residence.

A Visitation for Greg will be held on Saturday, September 26th from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home then we will be going in procession for a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church (2224 – 45th St.) at 11:00 a.m. Due to public concerns and guidelines with the CDC, we are limited to 50 people in the funeral home and the church, which means you may have to wait outside for a short period of time before entering. For your safety, masks are required and encourage social distancing. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding during these trying times.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Greg's Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net