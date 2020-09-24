1/1
Gregory M. "Greg" Merkes
1956 - 2020
Gregory "Greg" M. Merkes

August 22, 1956 - September 16, 2020

Gregory "Greg" M. Merkes, 64 of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his residence.

A Visitation for Greg will be held on Saturday, September 26th from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home then we will be going in procession for a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church (2224 – 45th St.) at 11:00 a.m.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

www.bruchfuneralhome.net

www.bruchfuneralhome.net



Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
SEP
26
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298
September 21, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
