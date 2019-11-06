Kenosha News

Gregory Ribelle DeMicchi (1955 - 2019)
Service Information
Obituary
Gregory Ribelle DeMicchi

April 13, 1955 - November 1, 2019

Gregory Ribelle DeMicchi, 64, of Mount Pleasant, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Ascension All Saints in Racine.

Born on April 13, 1955, in Kenosha; he was the son of the late Ribelle and Eugenie (Serpe) DeMicchi. He graduated from University of Wisconsin Parkside.

Gregory was employed as the Chief Engineer and Vice President of HFI Fluid Power Products.

He was a member of the Engineering Society and Ducks Unlimited. He enjoyed boating in his free time.

Gregory is survived by his two brothers, Robert G. DeMicchi and LaSalle (Cathy) DeMicchi both of Kenosha; three nieces, Michele DeMicchi, Jennifer DeMicchi and Kimberly (Jed) Beaupre; and one nephew, Jeffrey (Heather) DeMicchi. He is further survived by other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister-in-law, Ann DeMicchi.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 7th at Proko Funeral Home at 6:00 p.m. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private at St. George Cemetery.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Nov. 6, 2019
