Greta B. Erickson
1937 - 2020
Greta B. Erickson, age 82 of Pleasant Prairie passed away on Friday June 19, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center. Greta was born on September 28, 1937 in Kenosha to Bernard and Bertha Krebs. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. Greta married Charles "Bud" Erickson on May 25, 1957 at St. George Catholic Church. She worked as a lunch lady at Pleasant Prairie Elementary and had a catering business with the ladies in her neighborhood for many years. She also worked as an administrative assistant for Social Security until her retirement. Greta was very active in her children's lives, she was a 4-H leader, Girl Scout Leader and a den mother for Cub Scouts. She was a devout member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Greta was an avid reader, enjoyed cross-stitch and will be known for her wonderful cooking. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family, especially camping. Greta enjoyed camping with family and friends so much, she especially loved going to her place near the Wisconsin Dells which always brought a smile to her face.

She was preceded in death by, her father; her husband, Bud; a son, David Erickson; a son-in-law, Fred Aiello; two sisters-in-law, Pamela and Fusae Krebs and a brother-in-law, Robert Diestler.

Greta is survived by, her mother, Bertha Krebs; two sons, Charles (Jeanne) and Michael (Louise) Erickson; her daughter, Christine Aiello; a daughter-in-law, Sue Forgianni-Erickson; six grandchildren, Joshua, Katie, Michael, Nicole, David and Daniel; seven great grandchildren, Kaiden, Jeremiah, Kaylani, Kayne, Layla, Ariel and Isabella; three siblings, Kenneth Krebs, Janice Diestler and Bernard Krebs as well as nieces, nephews and friends.

A visitation for Greta will be held at the Woman's Club of Kenosha (6028 -8th Avenue) on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. The family will be leaving the Woman's Club at 11:00 A.M. to go to St. Mary's Catholic Church for a private Mass.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com



Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Woman's Club of Kenosha (6028 -8th Avenue)
JUN
25
Funeral Mass
St. Mary's Catholic Church
JUN
25
Service
11:00 AM
Woman's Club
Funeral services provided by
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI 53142
(262) 653-0667
