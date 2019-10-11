Guillermo Sanchez

Guillermo Sanchez, 97, passed away on Saturday October 5, 2019.

Guillermo was born on June 20, 1922, the son of the late Moses and Maria (De Jesus Lara) Sanchez. He

was educated in the schools of Mexico. He married Sandra Malsack on April 1, 1995. He was employed at AMChrysler as a repairman for 37 years. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church. His hobbies included gardening, playing the lotto, he loved animals, and spending time with friends and family.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Sanchez, children, Joshua (Gina Perez) Malsack of Kenosha, Sarah (Steven Hudacko) Morant of Charleston, South Carolina, granddaughter, Savana River Morant.

Guillermo was preceded in death by his first wife, Marie Wright, his parents, brother, Pieda Sanchez and 4 sisters, Inez, Eustolia, Irene and Bricia Sanchez.

A visitation will be held on Monday October 14, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 10 a.m. until noon, with funeral services to follow at noon. Burial will be private.

