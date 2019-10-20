Harlyn C. Albert

Harlyn C. Albert, 91 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove, Wis.

Born in Horicon, Wis. on July 27, 1928, he was the son of the late Raymond and Edna (Dummer) Albert.

On August 21, 1954 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Des Plaines, Ill., he was united in marriage to Georgette Fritz. After their marriage, they moved to Kenosha.

Harlyn honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a proud Purple Heart recipient.

He was employed with Snap-On Tools, retiring in 1986 as a drill press operator.

He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. For over 42 years, Harlyn faithfully prayed the Rosary daily.

Harlyn was a member of the Milwaukee Square Dancing Hall of Fame. For over 42 years, he enjoyed running the floor with his square-dancing moves.

Harlyn is survived by his children, Elizabeth (Donald) Morzfeld, Kathleen Albert, Paul (Jackie) Albert, Susan Albert and Veronica Seleski; his stepdaughter, Mary Stegler, his stepsiblings, Walt (Sandy) Engelhart, Arlene Krantz and Ester Arnot; his grandchildren and his step-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Georgette Albert; and his stepmother, Alma Albert.

Funeral Services honoring Harlyn's life will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 beginning with a prayer service at 12:15 p.m. from the Piasecki Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 5100 22nd Avenue. Entombment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Harlyn will be held on Tuesday, October 22, at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

