Harold B. "Buzzy" Addison

1939 - 2019

Harold B. "Buzzy" Addison, 79, of Kenosha passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Froedtert South-Kenosha Hospital, with his family at his side.

Harold was born on Oct. 6, 1939, in Lancaster, Wis., to the late George and Ethel Addison. He married Patricia "Pat" Lindner on Nov. 24, 1959. They moved to Kenosha in 1961, where he worked for 36 years at American Motors/Chrysler Corp. until his retirement. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, as well as the Southeastern Wisconsin Antique Power Collectibles Society.

Harold was a great husband and loving father. He was a funny man who loved to joke and had a great sense of humor. He was also a great "Mr. Fix-It" and was the first one to help if anyone needed anything. He loved having parties in his basement, was a great host, and always made sure everyone was happy. He loved to ride his Harley, and took great pride in his tractors.

Harold is survived by his wife, Patricia, their three sons; Doug (Dawn), Terry and Mike Addison; thirteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and his sister, Kate Dabbs.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jacqueline "Jackie" Addison, as well as his siblings, Phyllis Schneider, Jim Addison, Geneva Droessler, Betty Holst and Marion Edge.

Funeral services honoring Harold's life will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 1 pm at The Piasecki Funeral Home. A visitation will take place on Sunday, May 19, from 11 am until the time of the service at the funeral home.

