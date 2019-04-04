Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Behrens.

Harold E. Behrens

1919 - 2019

Harold E. Behrens, 99, of Tomah, died March 20, 2019, at the Mayo Hospital in Sparta a week short of his 100th birthday.

He was born to Ernest and Mary (Richards) Behrens on March 27, 1919, in the Town of Tomah. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Tomah. He was united in marriage to Virginia R. (Baumbach) Van Dyke on Oct. 18, 1975, in Kenosha. She preceded him in death on April 24, 2007.

He had been a bachelor for fifty-six years, but upon his marriage to Ginny, he became a father and grandfather.

He worked as an auto worker for over 30 years at American Motors, until his retirement in Jan. of 1981. Prior to going to Kenosha, he worked as a farmer in the Tomah area.

He enjoyed extensive travel, especially to the Western states and also enjoyed trips to Alaska and Hawaii with his wife. Many family members and friends benefited from his love of travel, as someone always accompanied him, even prior to his marriage. He loved photography also and took many slides which he delighted in sharing with family and friends. In his later years, he was fond of nature programs, Travelogs, and watching the Grand Ole Opry.

He was a member of the Local 72 Rifle and Pistol Club, Local 72 Retirees and KeNasha Club.

He was a faithful member of the WELS and belonged to Friedens Ev. Lutheran Church and was a past and present member of St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church, Township of Clifton.

Harold was a gentleman, he was easy going and "had a play the cards your dealt type attitude." He will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved him.

He is survived by a step-daughter, Garilyn (Don) Ellis of Fitchburg, step-son, Bruce (Barbara) Van Dyke of Kenosha, , 7 grandchildren, Julie (James) Thaxton, Diane (Thomas) Hession, John Ellis, Jennifer (James) French, Christopher Van Dyke, Jeffry Van Dyke, and Nichole (Gilberto) Escalera, 13 great-grandchildren, nephews, and Godson Darrell (Suzanne) Zietlow, nieces, Joan Byrne, goddaughter, Frances (Bernie) Kubista, Myrna (Randy) Winter, and Lory (Tom) Eckelberg, and Nancy Prell. He is also survived by many great-nieces, great-nephews, and 2 great great grandchildren as well as other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was further preceded in death by his wife, two sisters and brothers-in-law, Virginia and Boyd Zietlow and Inez and Wilbert Prell, a nephew Dale Prell.