Harold F. Schroeder

September 15, 1927 - January 8, 2020

Harold F. Schroeder, 92, of Kenosha and Zephyrhills, FL, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his residence in Kenosha.

He was born on September 15, 1927 to the late Everett and Alneta Bell (Cole) Schroeder in Kenosha. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

Harold served in the US Army and was honorably discharged. He served as Military Police in Germany and Texas and also worked for the United Nations as a driver for dignitaries. While serving as a driver he had the opportunity to sit and dine with Eleanor Roosevelt.

On July 2, 1948 he married Esther "Lou" Scillian in Zion, IL. She preceded him in death on February 26, 2012. He was his wife's loving and dedicated care giver for several years before she passed. He lived 8 years without her and has now gone home to be with our savior and reunite with his wife. He has lived a long and faithful, Christ filled life. His well-worn Bible is a powerful symbol of God's love. He would sign all his cards and letters with "God loves you and so do I". He was the wonderful father of six but also the loving father figure and role model to many grandchildren, friends, and family.

One of his many favorite verses: John 13:34-35: "A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another. By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another".

Harold worked as an electrician and carpenter for many years, retiring in 1989. He was a lifelong Green Bay Packer fan and enjoyed traveling throughout the US and Canada. He was an avid fisherman and hunter but over the last several years the cold of the hunting season was too much for him. He continued to fish and renewed a Canadian family fishing tradition. July of 2020 will be our first fishing trip in several years without him.

Harold was a member of the Bristol United Methodist Church, the same church his parents attended. He was also a member of the VFW Post 1865.

Harold is survived by his children Lela (John) Elfering of Paddock Lake, Jack Schroeder of Bristol, Robert (Cheryl) Schroeder of Virginia Beach, Nancy (Ron) Ogden of Kenosha, Billie (Barry) Lawler of Kenosha and Nathan (Sharon) Schroeder of Elkhorn, his 18 grandchildren, his 34 great grandchildren and his siblings Sharon (Ted) Rowe, Jane (the late Edward) Becker, Janice (Helmut) Lacas and Diane (Warren) Lichthardt.

He is preceded in death by an infant grandson Jared Schroeder, a sister Shirley Hoeksema and three brothers Merrill John, Everett Jr. and Donald.

A Celebration of Life for Harold will be held on Sunday, January 26th at 2:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home with Military Honors to follow. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until the time of service. Memorials would be appreciated to Bristol United Methodist Church, , St. Jude's Children's, In Touch Ministries or the .

