Harold G. Harper

Harold G. Harper, 96, of Bristol, departed this life the morning of Monday, June 24, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center, surrounded by family.

Born on Aug. 14, 1922, in Kenosha, he was the fifth of eleven children born to the late LeRoy and Helen (Brankow) Harper.

Harold honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during WWII. He had served some of his active duty in the Philippines and was an expert in both Rifle M-1, Machine Gun .30 caliber; and served as a gunner on a tank destroyer. He proudly received the Asiatic Pacific Theatre Ribbon and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon. He attained the rank of Corporal and was honorably discharged on December 2, 1946.

On July 14, 1952 in Angola, Ind., he was united in marriage to Doris Mae Kober. They shared over 50 years together. She preceded him in death on April 6, 2003.

Harold was employed as an iron worker and welder with AMC, retiring in 1987. Prior to his military service, he was employed with Mac Whyte Wire Rope Company.

Harold grew up close to Lake Michigan and he loved its beauty. Throughout his life, Harold enjoyed the time he spent working on fishing tugs, sailing and ice fishing. He was an avid hunter and vegetable gardener. He loved to share his homegrown crops with his family and friends. Harold was a great story teller and would sit down and tell them to anyone who would listen.

Harold will be remembered and dearly missed by his three sons, Bill (Nancy) Harper of Silver Lake, Tom (Julie) Harper of Somers, and Jim Harper of Bristol; two grandchildren, Sarah (Jared) Wolfe and Dr. Peter (Dr. Kristin) Harper; his two sisters, Dorothy and Nancy Harper; many loving nieces and nephews and wonderful friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, Doris, he was preceded in death by a son, Harold Harper, Jr.; and twin daughters, Kathleen and Mary Harper; and his many siblings.

Funeral Services honoring Harold's life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Full military honors will follow the service. Private interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Harold will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to A Family for Every Orphan, P.O. Box 34628 #37939, Seattle, WA 98124-1628, would be appreciated by the family.

