Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Michaelis.

Harold F. Michaelis

1926 - 2019

Harold F. Michaelis, 92, a resident of Pleasant Prairie Wis., passed away peacefully Friday, April 5, 2019, at Froedtert South Kenosha Medical Center Campus with family at his side.

Born on Aug. 24, 1926, in Kenosha, he was the son of the late William L. and Emma (Bentz) Michaelis.

He was educated in the schools of Kenosha County; afterwards serving in the US Navy in the Pacific during WW II.

On Sept. 8, 1951, he married Marilyn "Jeanne" Moru in Kenosha. Together they raised 4 children, many horses, dogs and cats over the years and recently celebrated their 67th anniversary in 2018.

Harold owned and operated Michaelis Refrigeration and Heating for over 30 years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Kenosha Masonic Lodge and Kenosha Shrine Club where he served as a past president.

Harold and Jeanne loved to travel and visited many countries. One of his favorite vacationing spots was in Mexico; often exploring new areas to get a "taste" of the culture. Harold also enjoyed fishing in Canada with his friends and sons.

His memory and lasting impressions to friends and family will forever offer joy to those who knew him. Under the hard-working, industrious exterior was a kind, honest, loving man. He believed in and lived honesty, integrity and generosity. He will be greatly missed by many.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn of Pleasant Prairie; two sons, Glenn Michaelis of Ariz., William Michaelis of Pleasant Prairie; two daughters, Linda (Michael) Stolarski of Pleasant Prairie, Karen (Larry) Brooks of Pleasant Prairie; six grandchildren, Michael (Nichole) Brooks, Ehren (Megan) Michaelis, Heidi (Ronald) Auch Jr, Hans Michaelis, Jakob Michaelis, Christian Michaelis; and nine great grandchildren, Sofia, Ronald, Avery, Lincoln, Scarlett, Micah, Raelynn, Lily, Gideon and loving nieces and nephews in Pa.

He was preceded in death his parents, sister Lucille Shrader and his aunt Carlena Michaelis.

As per his wishes, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to your favorite local charity would be appreciated by the family.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667