Harold V. Groenke

1947 - 2020

Harold V. Groenke, age 72, of Mt. Pleasant formerly of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 at the Sage Meadow of Racine.

Harold was born on April 6th, 1947, he was the son of the late, Harold and Lucille (Heal) Groenke. He attended local schools and he graduated from Tremper High School in 1965. Harold served in the U.S. Army from 1966 until his honorable discharge in 1968. On April 8th, 1967, he married Sharon Richter and they later divorced. Harold was employed by Sears for over 30 years, he was an avid Scout Leader starting his scouting career at a very young age and he had a real passion for hunting and fishing. He also played softball for many different teams throughout his adult life.

Harold is survived by, two children, Tammie (Antonio Herrera) Groenke and Mitchell (Tamara Fabian) Groenke; three grandchildren, Madison Pagan, Mischa Herrera-Groenke and Tessa Rae Groenke; his brother, Gary (Bonnie Orr) Groenke as well as many friends.

A celebration of Harold's life will be celebrated at a later date. An obituary with service times will follow.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Sage Meadow Assisted Living.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com