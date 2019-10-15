Harriet Brague

Harriet Brague, 90, of Waukegan, Ill., passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019 in Pleasant Prairie, Wis.

She was born September 24, 1929 to Ernest and Laura Zurbuchen in Sparta, Wis. After graduating high school, she married the love of her life, Daryll Brague, in 1948. She was an avid member of Our Lady of Humility Church in Beach Park, Ill. She loved being a homemaker more than anything, taking care of her family, and playing cards with her friends.

Harriet is survived by her children, Jackie Biggs and Dale Brague; grandchildren, Jenni (Chris), Amanda (Steve), Michelle (Erik), Rod (Clara), Amber, Nicole, Jillian, Joseph (Holly), Ashley (Matt); 17 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews & friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Daryll, in 1989; her daughter, Sharyll Gagliardo; daughter-in-law, Tamara Brague; and her parents, Ernest and Laura Zurbuchen.

A Visitation will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, Illinois 60099. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial following on Saturday, October 19, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Humility Church, 10655 Wadsworth Road, Beach Park, Illinois 60099. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, Illinois.