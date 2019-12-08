Kenosha News

Hazel May Stagliano (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel May Stagliano.
Service Information
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-654-3533
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Hazel May Stagliano

Jan. 21, 1938 - Dec. 6, 2019

Hazel Hazel May Stagliano, 81, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at ManorCare surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Pinedale, OH, on January 21, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Loretta (Erickson) Mastin. She moved to Eau Claire as a child and was a graduate of Chippewa High School.

On April 17, 1965, she married James J. Stagliano in Eau Claire. They relocated to Kenosha. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2005.

Survivors include her six children, Theresa Wirth, James Stagliano Jr., John (Vicki) Stagliano, Lori (Angel) Salmeron, Sara Stagliano, Mark (Kim) Stagliano; 16 beloved grandchildren; 10 beloved great-grandchildren; a brother, James (Gretchen) Mastin; a sister, Ellen (Jack) Wendt; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Mastin.

She is preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law Joanne and Frank Lamberson; a daughter in infancy, Beverly Wirth; a great-grandson in infancy, Harrison Buckner; and two brothers, Ralph Mastin, Jr., and Loren Mastin.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14th, at Proko Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Hazel's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Dec. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.