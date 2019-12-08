Hazel May Stagliano

Jan. 21, 1938 - Dec. 6, 2019

Hazel Hazel May Stagliano, 81, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at ManorCare surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Pinedale, OH, on January 21, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Loretta (Erickson) Mastin. She moved to Eau Claire as a child and was a graduate of Chippewa High School.

On April 17, 1965, she married James J. Stagliano in Eau Claire. They relocated to Kenosha. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2005.

Survivors include her six children, Theresa Wirth, James Stagliano Jr., John (Vicki) Stagliano, Lori (Angel) Salmeron, Sara Stagliano, Mark (Kim) Stagliano; 16 beloved grandchildren; 10 beloved great-grandchildren; a brother, James (Gretchen) Mastin; a sister, Ellen (Jack) Wendt; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Mastin.

She is preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law Joanne and Frank Lamberson; a daughter in infancy, Beverly Wirth; a great-grandson in infancy, Harrison Buckner; and two brothers, Ralph Mastin, Jr., and Loren Mastin.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14th, at Proko Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

