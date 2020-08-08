Heather A. Womack

March 11, 1974 - May 9, 2020

The life of Heather A. Womack slipped away from this earth and those she loved on May 9, 2020 in Kenosha.

Born in Kenosha on March 11, 1974, she was the daughter of Charles and Beverly (Peters) Womack. She received her elementary education at St. Thomas and Mt. Carmel schools before attending Bradford High School.

She was employed at various local companies throughout Kenosha and Racine including Iris, Bombardier and Chrysler Motors.

Heather will always be remembered for planting flower gardens at every home she occupied, grilling out with family and friends, her love for dogs and cats, sharing a good laugh and binge watching episodes of Impractical Jokers. Her golden hair mirrored her generous heart and kind spirit which will be sorely missed by all who had the good fortune to know her.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ashley Barrientes-Womack and Aaron (Alexandra) Womack, a sister, Heather Marscalco, her father, Charles Womack, nephews Justin Womack, Chad and Tyler Sekuris, Landon, Ryan Pekkala, a niece, Reyna Pekkala; and an aunt, Carol Peters.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Beverly Peters; a niece, Theresa Pekkala, her maternal grandparents, Ervin and Mildred Peters and her ever faithful dog, Mocha.

A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated earlier at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Private internet took place at All Saint Cemetery.