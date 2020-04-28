Heather L. Bloss

March 26, 1965 - April 25, 2020

Age 55, of Miami Florida, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Aventura Hospital, FL. She was born March 26, 1965 to Ellen Lois in Kenosha, WI. Her early life was spent in Kenosha County where she attended Salem Grade School and graduated from Salem Central High School. Following high school she attended U.W. Parkside. For the past 20 years, she was employed by TSA of Miami as an inspector.

She is survived by her parents Ellen and Tom Lois, siblings: Michelle Bloss, Gretchen Bloss and Abigail (Mike) Skurdalsvold, best friend Ramon Luis Vargas, other relatives and many friends.

A private celebration will be held at a later date.

