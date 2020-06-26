Heather M. Bjork
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Heather's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Heather M. Bjork

1987-2020

Heather M. Bjork, 32, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at The Bay at Sheridan.

Born on December 12, 1987 in Kenosha, she was the daughter of Carl Hodge and Sheila Bjork.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved her family with all heart. Heather was goofy girl with a high-pitched giggle/squeal and an infectious smile. She was adventurous, fearless and good-hearted.

Heather is survived by, her daughter, Ahlexzandra Wesley; father, Carl Hodge, step-mom Debra Roland, three siblings; Faith Hodge, Jalissa Mullins, James Hodge, aunt, Roxanne Bjork (Her partner in various adventures) and grandmother, Maxine Bjork. She is further survived by other loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sheila Bjork and brother Alexander Place.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, yet to be determined.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Heather's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved