Heather M. Bjork

1987-2020

Heather M. Bjork, 32, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at The Bay at Sheridan.

Born on December 12, 1987 in Kenosha, she was the daughter of Carl Hodge and Sheila Bjork.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved her family with all heart. Heather was goofy girl with a high-pitched giggle/squeal and an infectious smile. She was adventurous, fearless and good-hearted.

Heather is survived by, her daughter, Ahlexzandra Wesley; father, Carl Hodge, step-mom Debra Roland, three siblings; Faith Hodge, Jalissa Mullins, James Hodge, aunt, Roxanne Bjork (Her partner in various adventures) and grandmother, Maxine Bjork. She is further survived by other loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sheila Bjork and brother Alexander Place.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, yet to be determined.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Heather's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com