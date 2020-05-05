Heladio Tovar Faz 1940 - 2020 Heladio Tovar Faz, 80 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha. He was born February 18, 1940, in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, the son of the late Monico Tovar Alvarez and Francisca Faz Arriaga. On February 5, 1961 he married Gregoria Meléndez in Bocas San Luis Potosí, Mexico. Heladio was a wise man who liked to spend his time learning new things. He liked to garden, had a great sense of humor, and loved to dance & throw parties with his family. Heladio cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Heladio's family described him as "strong, outstanding, and always very happy". He served in the Army of Mexico, and during his life worked as a farmer, merchant, and a police officer, before retiring from Kenosha Beef in 2014. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Gregoria Meléndez de Tovar; his children, Estefana Tovar de Garza, Maria T. Tovar de Morales (Raymundo), Pedro M. Tovar Meléndez (Maria Luisa), Tereso de Jesus Tovar Meléndez (Maria de Jesus), Maria C. Tovar de Norman (Patrick), Jose Monico Tovar Meléndez (Angelina), Magdaleno Tovar Meléndez, and Olga Tovar Meléndez (Miguel); his grandchildren, Viginia Villanueva (Gregorio), Eladio A. Tovar (Amalia), Sandra Castañon (Donato), Mario Castañon, Aureliano Garza Jr. (Samantha), Angel Garza, Elena Morales Tovar (Juan), Estela Morales (Oscar), Raymundo Morales Tovar (Daniela), Gloria Morales (Juan Jose), Dolores Morales Tovar, Daniel Morales Tovar, Marisol Morales Tovar, Carmela Tovar, Javier Diaz, Martin Diaz, Gricelda Rocha, Victor Tovar, Elijio Tovar (Yolanda), Gregorio Tovar H., Guadalupe Tovar H., Noemi Norman, Patrick Norman, Blanca Tovar, Angel Tovar, Crystal Tovar, Astrid Tovar, Regino M. Tovar, Vianca M. Tovar, and Heladio M. Tovar; great-grandchildren, Eladio, Leonardo, Brisa, Delilah, Stephanie, Donato Jr., Liliana, Mario, Aria, Rose, Yakaren, Hellen, Jazury, Miranda, Yaretzi, Arith, Dilan, Brayan, Genesis, Daniel, Zugey, and Kendra; his siblings, Andrea Tovar de Zabala (Pablito), Sofia Tovar de Niño (Socorro), and Tereso de Jesus Tovar Faz (Amalia). In addition to his parents, Heladio was preceded in death by his sons, Reginaldo Tovar Meléndez and Ruperto Tovar Meléndez; his sister, Tomasa Tovar Faz; and his brother, Benjamin Tovar Faz. Due to current health concerns, services for Heladio will be held at a later date. Updates will be available on our website. Proko Funeral Home & Crematory 5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533 Visit & Sign Heladio's Online Memorial Book at: www.prokofuneralhome.com
Published in Kenosha News on May 5, 2020.