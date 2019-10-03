Helen A. Andrekus

Helen A. Andrekus, 89, of Brighton passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living Center. She was born January 9, 1930 to Verne and Hazel (nee Hartnell) Stockwell in Salem, Wis., her early life was spent in Salem where she graduated from Wilmot High School. On April 14, 1951 she was united in marriage to Frank Andrekus in Kenosha. Frank passed away July 9, 2019. Following their marriage, they resided in Brighton where they raised their family. She attended Salem United Methodist Church. Helen worked as a clerk at the Agricultural Conservation Service and as a cook at Brighton Grade school. Helen loved farming and riding horses. She was musically talented and enjoyed playing the organ, piano and saxophone. Helen took much pleasure in watching birds outside, but more than anything she loved and treasured the time spent with her family.

Helen is survived by her children: Dr. Bruce (Jody) Andrekus, Thomas (Lori) Andrekus and Mark (Deb) Andrekus, grandchildren: Ryan (Ann) Andrekus, Alyssa (Dave) Krupp, Jeff Schrock, Dan Schrock, Tina Romano, Lauren (Matt) Connor, Preston Andrekus, Sam Andrekus, Dr. Hannah (Aaron) Wroblewski, Cole (Bailey) Andrekus and Luke Andrekus and 14 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by a sister-in-law Millie Stockwell, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 68 years, brothers Norman Stockwell and Vernon (Ruth) Stockwell.

Helen's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Brookdale Senior Living Center and Hospice Alliance for their care and compassion.

The family has suggested memorials, in honor of Helen, be made to Hospice Alliance, Alzheimer's Research Foundation or the memory care program of your choice.

Services for Helen will take place on Monday, October 7, 2019 at noon at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at the Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Burial will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, October 7 at 1 p.m.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011 www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com