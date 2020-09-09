1/1
Helen A. Sincock
1933 - 2020
Helen A. Sincock

1933 - 2020

Helen A. Sincock, age 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3 2020, at Brookside Care Center.

She was born on December 19, 1933, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Helen was the daughter of the late Clyde and Mary (Deignan) O'Neil. Helen married Robert C. Sincock in 1965. Sadly, Robert passed away on February 17, 2013.

Helen was a waitress at Uptown Restaurant until her retirement. Previously, she was a waitress at Jensen's Restaurant and Dutch Maid. She loved chatting with customers, old and new.

She was a proud mother and wife, and she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, reading, and vacationing in Hayward and Door County.

Helen will be remembered by her son, James Sincock; her daughter-in-law, Jessica True; and her sisters-in-law, Jan Sincock and Sandra O'Neil Robillard.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert C. Sincock, and her brother, Patrick J. O'Neil.

A private family celebration of her life will be held at a future date.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com



Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 9, 2020.
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
