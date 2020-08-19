Helen Ann (Clements) Hould

1928 - 2020

Helen Ann (Clements) Hould passed away in her sleep at the age of 92 on August 15, 2020 at her home which she shared with her loving and caring husband, Alan of 71 years.

Born in Osceola, MI on March 5, 1928 she was the daughter of Silas and Inga (Martin) Clements. Helen graduated from Dollar Bay High School in 1946.

Helen married her childhood sweetheart Alan Joseph Hould on June 18, 1949 at St. Francis Church in Dollar Bay, MI.

She was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church.

Helen moved from Dollar Bay, MI in 1952, making Kenosha her home for the past 68 years. She was a devoted, loving wife, mother, nana, and great nana. Helen loved cooking and baking and always had a meal on the table for her family to share together. She was an avid reader, loved to play scrabble with everyone -usually winning. Helen enjoyed spending her free time with her family as they were the most important people in the world. She never missed a school or sporting event for her children or grandchildren. Helen was a role model for her children because of her selflessness, strength, and compassion.

Helen is survived by her husband, Alan; her children, Susan (Bill) Letsom, Jane (Tom) Stone, Chris (Dina) Hould and Karen (Mark Hauschel) Tenuta; her 12 grandchildren, Kelly (Ron) Schildt, Stacy (Jacob) Dosemagen, Jennifer (Mitch) Hayes, Eric (Kaitlyn) Stone, Haley Hould, Andrew (Alyssa) Tenuta, Adam (Rachel) Hould, Nicholas (Naomi) Tenuta, Gabrielle Tenuta, Evan Hould, Jordan Hauschel and Alex Hauschel; her 6 great grandchildren, Colton Schildt, Madelynne Dosemagen, Kylie Schildt, Davis Dosemagen, Theodore Tenuta and Benson Tenuta; and her sister, Josephine (Clements) Riddle.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her siblings, Silas, Connie, Patrick, Robert, and Michael.

Funeral services honoring Helen's life will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Avenue. Private Inurnment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Helen will be held on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the prayer service at 1:15 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 50 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

