Helen Ann Van Lone

1927 - 2019

Helen Ann Van Lone, 91, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Froedtert South-Kenosha Medical Center, surrounded by her loved ones.

Born in Kenosha on September 14, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Matthew and Isabelle (Lubnewski) Jurasewicz. She attended St. Casimir Elementary School and was a graduate of Kenosha High School. She then graduated in 1949 from St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Evanston, IL, where she received her Nursing Degree.

On September 30, 1950 at St. Casimir Catholic Church she was united in marriage to Wayne A. Van Lone, after he proposed on their first date. He preceded her in death on August 13, 1998.

Helen was an Industrial Nurse working for Snap-On Tools, Ladish Tri-Clover and MacWhyte Wire Rope Company. Then in 1969 she started the School Health Services at Gateway Technical College, where she was the school nurse for twenty years.

She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

Helen is survived by her three children; George (Dianne Dziengel) Van Lone, Wayne A. (Denise) Van Lone and Paula J. Pedersen; her five loving grandchildren; Michael, Laura, Julia, Sarah, Dana and one great granddaughter.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her three sisters, Harriet Hoye, Lottie Jurasewicz, Anita Robin and her brother Stanley Jurasewicz.

Funeral services honoring Helen's life will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church 7307-40th Avenue. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Helen will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.

