Helen Clara Schweitzer

1917 - 2019

Helen Clara Schweitzer, 102, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Manor.

She was born on June 9, 1917, to the late Frank and Helen (Olkives) Hlapcik in Toledo, Ohio. She moved to Kenosha in 1922, and attended Washington Jr. High School, Kenosha High School, Vocational School and GTI.

On October 17, 1936, she married John Schweitzer at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on September 14, 1996.

Helen worked at Simmons Company, Kenosha Full Fashion Mill and was a crossing guard for several years before starting at Northwestern Drapery where she worked for 10 years. She also worked for several other drapery companies before owning and operating Helen' s Fashion Drapery.

Helen was a Special Olympic volunteer and a former volunteer for the St. Catherine's Hospital Auxiliary. She was a former member of the Wisconsin Business Woman's Association.

Helen was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church where she was in the First Communion class on June 2, 1929.

Helen was an avid bowler where she was a member of the 200 and 500 club, enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels, playing cards with her great-great grandson Parker and was an avid Cub fan watching games till the end. Most of all, she loved visiting with her grandkids and spending time with her family.

Helen is survived by her son James " Jim" (Carol) Schweitzer of Kenosha, her grandchildren Joy Ann (Kevin) Ermert, Stacie (Mark) Ziehr, Adam Schwer, Billy Ray Patterson, Loretta Turner, Phillip Patterson, Mary Beth Patterson and Delores (Jeff) Luther, her great grandchildren Tina Brulport, Robert (Clare) Young, Daniel Young, Mitchell Young, Amie Turner, Jessica (Eric) Dickman, Ashley Schwer, Rachelle Schwer and Karli Schwer and her great-great grandchildren Parker Young, Jacob Young, Jaxon Dickman, Mason Folsom and Riley Folsom.

She is preceded in death by her siblings Edward and Frank Hlapcik, Victoria Hoeke, Anna Nelson and Frances Johnson.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Helen will be held on Saturday, June 22, at 11 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Casimir' s Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Bruch Funeral Home and again on Saturday morning from 10 am until the time of Mass at the church. Memorials would be appreciated to Hospice Alliance or to the family.

The family would like to thank The Manor and Hospice Alliance for the tremendous care given to

Helen especially Brenda.

