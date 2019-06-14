Helen (Stipanuk) Goll

1924 - 2019

Helen Goll, 94, entered the presence of her Lord and Savior on June 9, 2019.

She was born in Kenosha on September 25, 1924, to the late Peter and Dora (Lukianchuk) Stipanuk. She graduated from Bradford High School.

On July 16, 1954, Helen was united in marriage to Paul Frank Goll. He preceded her on September 28, 2009.

She is survived by a daughter, Susan (Dean) Zemke; a son, Robert Goll; and her loving grandchildren, Katrina (Brandon) Puckett, James (Amanda) Zemke, Paul Zemke, Katelyn Goll, and Emily Goll. Also surviving is a sister, Dorothy Pinnock.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, John, Michael, Jacob, Steve, Peter Jr., Andrew, Anne Levy, Mary Christensen, and Elizabeth Polzin.

Helen first worked at the family grocery store and then at American Brass. She became a homemaker during her children's formative years and volunteered at the Jeffery Elementary School library. Later, she worked at the Kenosha Unified School District's Instructional Media Center and then at Carthage College.

Helen loved the Lord with all her heart. She came from a musical family and enjoyed worshiping her God through music. She had been a member of Baptist Tabernacle, where she served in various capacities, and subsequently a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

Private funeral services will be held and led by her son-in-law, Rev. Dean Zemke.

