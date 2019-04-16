Helen E. Herr

1924 - 2019

Helen E. Herr, 94, passed away peacefully, Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Casa del Mare.

She was born on July 18, 1924, to the late Preston C. and Anna E. (Hearn) Weddel in Crivitz, Wis. She was educated in the Town of Lake.

In 1955 she married John J. Herr at Grace Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on May 15, 1988.

Helen worked at Artic Laundry for 20 years and at Vincent McCall for many years.

Helen was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church where she was a member of the altar guild, the quilting group DORCAS, sang in the choir and was a scripture reader.

Helen supported school and youth groups, loved to cook, canned fresh fruits and vegetables, made jellies, worked in her yard and enjoyed traveling and spending time with family.

Helen is survived by her daughters Denise Herr of South Milwaukee, Lois (James West) Herr of Kansas and Carla (Mike) Lonski of Oak Creek and her grandchildren Brent, Nicole, Lauren, Ian and Preston.

She was preceded in death by her brothers Jim Weddle, Ira and Arthur Weddel and her sisters Hazel Weddel, Theresa Weddel, Edna Christenson, Beulah Tadish and Doris Piehl.

Funeral Services for Helen will be held on Wednesday, April 17, at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church (2006 – 60th St.). Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening

(TODAY)

from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home and again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Grace Lutheran Church.

