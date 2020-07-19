1/1
Helen I. Jobick
1919 - 2020
Helen I. Jobick, age 100, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Robin's Way Senior Living.

Born in Pittsburg, PA on October 28, 1919, she was the daughter of the late John and Suzanne (Petrick) Jobick. Helen was a graduate of Kenosha High School.

She was employed with Nash Motors and the FBI- Crimes Communications in Washington, D.C. She then worked for the Naval Reserve Training Center as a Budget Analyst for 34 years until her retirement in 1980.

Helen was a member of St. Mark's Catholic Church and the Christian Women's group. She volunteered at Kenosha Hospital for 30 years.

She will be remembered by her niece Jane (Tom) Alby, her great niece Jennifer (Chad) Barsness, great nephew Jon Bower (Nora) Alby, and seven great, great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her sisters, Elizabeth Bower, Katherine Seeger, Susan Mitzo, her brother, John L. Jobick, Jr., and a niece, Susan Seeger.

A private entombment ceremony will take place in Green Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to: Kenosha Achievement Center, 1218 79th Street, Kenosha, WI 53143 would be appreciated.

Thank you to her many generous friends and neighbors, and the wonderful people at Robin Way Assisted Living.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com



Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
Memories & Condolences

July 18, 2020
Helen was a very kind person with a great deal of energy! She always brightened the room. Helen will be missed and I was blessed to know her.
Brandy
Acquaintance
