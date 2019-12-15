Helen M. Heynssens

1924-2019

Helen Marie (Ott) Heynssens, 95, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at her residence.

Born in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Casper and Elizabeth (Wurtz) Ott.

She met Henry "Pros" Heynssens in 1944 at the VFW in Highwood, IL and they married on June 29, 1946 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Chicago.

Helen was an executive secretary for many years and retired from Hoffman-Vogler Candy Co. Following retirement, she and Pros built their own home and moved to Kenosha in 1991, to be closer to their children and grandchildren. They enjoyed traveling extensively together visiting family and friends.

Helen enjoyed going to the Casino and playing the slot machines, getting scratch off lottery tickets, and playing cards with her husband and granddaughter.

Survivors include her children, Chris (Rene) Heynssens, Mark (Donna) Heynssens, Linda (Kenny) Wright, Steve (Rosie) Heynssens, Greg Heynssens, and Carol Soteros; seven grandchildren, Kyle, Eric, Mallory, Ashley, Tyler, Christina, and William; and a great-grandson, Aidan Prosper. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her seven brothers, Marty (Helen), Cass (Alice), Frank (Madeline), Tony (Margaret), Vince (Coulette), Harry, and Pete (Silvia).

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 27th, at Proko Funeral Home, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private.

