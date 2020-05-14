Helen "Mae" (nee: Terrien) Nolen
5/14/2020 - 2020
Helen ""Mae"" Nolen (nee: Terrien) March 6, 1930 – May 10, 2020 Mae Nolen, age 90 of Kenosha passed away peacefully on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services for "Mae" will be held privately. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Mary Catholic Church. Private interment will take place in St. James Cemetery. Complete obituary information will be made available in the Sunday, May 17th edition of the Kenosha News. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY William J. Althaus, Associate 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD  (corner of KR & 22nd Avenue) 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com 

Published in Kenosha News on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Interment
St. James Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
It was a pleasure to take care of Helen when she came in to the doctors office. We had some nice chats and I always enjoyed our conversations. She was a sweet soul and I will miss her. May our Lord and Savior bring her family peace in the coming days. With sympathy, Kathy D.
Kathy Dieter
Acquaintance
